11 Travelers Pass Through Security Without Screening in JFK Breach: Officials

FILE - Travelers and airport employees walk through New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport in this file photo. A security breach at JFK on Feb. 20, 2017, resulted in 11 passengers getting through security without being screened, officials are reporting.

A security breach at JFK airport this morning resulted in 11 people getting through security without being checked, three of whom set off metal detectors, officials told NBC News.

An airport official and a senior law enforcement official said at 6.05 a.m. Monday at Terminal 5 the TSA left a security lane open but unattended by screeners.

One senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident said 11 people went through the lane unscreened, and a review of the surveillance video shows that three people set off metal detectors.

The law enforcement sources said the TSA did not notify police for two hours, at 8:05 a.m.

The sources said that the TSA and the Port Authority Police Department then canvassed the JetBlue terminal using photos and video screen grabs but could not locate any of the 11 passengers.

An airport official said the security canvass was completed at 9:05 a.m. and both officials said the passengers are assumed to have boarded flights.