White House Resumes Public Tours Tuesday After Break

First lady Melania Trump has announced that the White House Visitors Office will resume public tours Tuesday.

The White House, which traditionally halts tours during the transition of administrations, had been closed for tours for six weeks.

"I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year," the first lady said in a statement. "The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our nation's most recognizable landmark."

To book free public tours, visitors must make requests through their members of Congress. (You can find your representative here or your senators here.)

The self-guided, free tours are available 7:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tour hours can also be extended when possible based on the official White House schedule, according to the official website.

Tours may be requested up to three months in advance and must be submitted at least 21 days before your visit. Tours are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.