Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump who was serving as interim White House communications director, will keep the position on a permanent basis, according to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Hicks took over the role in August, over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired from the post after 11 days.
Hicks is Trump's third communications director, following Scaramucci and Mike Dubke, who announced his resignation in May.
Hicks has been with Trump since the day the former real estate mogul launched his campaign for president in June 2015. She is considered loyal to the president, one of the qualities that matters most to him.
Published 24 minutes ago