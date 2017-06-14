Congressional Baseball Game Has Been Bipartisan DC Fixture

Officials gave an update 2 hours after a shooter opened fire at an Alexandria field where members of Congress were practicing Wednesday morning for a baseball game.

Nearly every year for more than 100 years, members of Congress from both parties face off in a friendly, but competitive, baseball game.

This year's game was scheduled for Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, but after a gunman opened fire on the Republican team's practice in nearby Alexandria, Wednesday, it's unclear if the game will go on.

The shooting left five people hospitalized, including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican whip, two Capitol Police officers, and an aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas. The gunman, who has not been identified, was shot by police who responded to the scene. Congressmen said he had a rifle and fired dozens of rounds before Capitol Police opened fire.

There was no immediate word from the baseball game's promoter on if it would be postponed in light of the attack.

Democrats were also practicing Wednesday morning when word came in that the shooting took place. Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen, D-Nev., tweeted a photo of the team praying for the safety of their colleagues.

The game is one of the most anticipated events of summer in the capital, with Democrats and Republicans splitting the 79 games that have been played over the years 39-39, with one tie. Democrats were on a winning streak for several years before the Republicans won the last game in a squeaker, 8-7.

"It's a pretty good time for all, except for the fact that the Democrats beat us so much," Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said on CNN before describing what happened.

Watch Live Congressman Among 5 Shot at Baseball Practice in Va.

Members of the House and Senate take part in the game, often wearing jerseys from their favorite teams back home.

It dates back to 1909, and became popular enough by 1928 to be broadcast on radio, according to a history of the game listed on a dedicated website. The Depression, Second World War and some speakers of the House have intervened to cancel some games, but it's been a fixture since the '60s and is now a charity fundraiser.

It is now held at Nationals Park, the home of D.C.'s major league team. President Barack Obama attended the game in 2015.

Congressman Describes Va. Attack: 'The Gunfire Was Non-Stop'

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., describes the moment a gunman opened fired as the Republican congressional baseball team held an early-morning practice in Alexandria, Virginia. (Published 36 minutes ago)

The Republican team's manager, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Tex., was looking forward to a spirited game Thursday, according to Roll Call, which also sponsors the game.

"I think after the election of President Trump, Democrats are going to be motivated to be pretty active in their chants. By the same token, I think our fans will be just as motivated," he told Roll Call last week. Barton was not hurt in the shooting.

The Democrats' manager, Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., reminded his team to "Clear your schedules. I stress that we still have a lot of work to do," he told Roll Call last week.