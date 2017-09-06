What Now? Here's What DACA Recipients Should Know

Hundreds of immigrants and advocates in New York and New Jersey are demonstrating at Trump Tower and in Washington, D.C., after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning that the Trump administration is ending the DACA program. Erica Byfield reports.

Benjamin Jacinto, 25, of Ohio, has been in the United States for 19 years and just renewed his DACA qualification for another two years.

"I’m set for two years, but what’s after that?" Jacinto said.

President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program on Tuesday, and no more applications are being accepted starting Wednesday, September 6.

Those who are in DACA, with an expiration date after March 5, 2018, will continue to stay in the program and keep the work permit that comes with it until the expiration date.

People whose DACA qualification is expiring by March 5, 2018, can renew it, but they must apply by October 5.



