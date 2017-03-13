Casa Ruby, a Washington, D.C., LGBTQ advocacy organization, was vandalized and a staff member assaulted two days after Mayor Muriel Bowser reported a 100 percent increase in hate crimes against the transgender community.

In February and March, several hate incidents occurred at LGBTQ community centers and similar venues around the country, NBC News reported.

In Washington D.C., a man broke into a drop-in center and advocacy organization for transgender women called Casa Ruby, destroying the door and physically attacking a trans woman working at the center.

Other instances of the attacks include a drive-by shooting of the headquarters of Oklahomans for Equality, hate graffiti at LGBTQ community centers in Los Angeles and Milwaukee and a brick thrown through the window of an LGBTQ-affirming First Unitarian Church in New Orleans.

New York’s Anti-Violence Project’s Communications Director Sue Yacka told NBC that she sees a connection between direct attacks on LGBTQ community venues and the more than 100 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation that has been proposed since the start of the year. The trend, which is happening nationwide, has been underreported, NBC said. According to the FBI, the national Hate Crimes data for 2016 is not yet available.

