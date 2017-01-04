Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls 15k Minnie, Mickey Mouse Sweatshirts | NBC Chicago
    National & International News
    The day’s top national and international news

    Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Recalls 15k Minnie, Mickey Mouse Sweatshirts

      Consumer Product Safety Commission
      A recalled sweatshirt is pictured.

      Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalled about 15,000 infant sweatshirts emblazoned with Mickey and Minnie Mouse because of a choking hazard, the company announced Wednesday.

      The garments are hooded sweatshirts with a three-snap closure, Disney said. 

      Both of the sweatshirts have ears attached to the hood and artwork that shows the classic Disney characters.

      They were sold at Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and online through a Disney shopping app. 

