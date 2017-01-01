The gunman who wreaked havoc on Istanbul's Reina nightclub on New Year's Day took less than a minute to shoot his way inside, according to video of his entrance, NBC News reported.

Security video from outside surfaced online Sunday, showing the harrowing moments leading up to the attack, which left 39 people dead and wounded more than 60 others — including an American, a U.S. State Department official told NBC News.

The gunman remains at large, according to Turkish police, and has not been identified.

He is seen raining bullets down on the front door, where the club's bouncer and a few patrons were lingering. Another video shows men crouching in fear and scrambling inside the club as the gunman approaches the front door.