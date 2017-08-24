Warning: Footage may be disturbing to viewers. Video shows a high school cheerleader in Colorado seemingly forced to do the splits, KUSA reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are investigating a Denver high school's administration after video surfaced of cheerleaders being forced into doing splits, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

The video shows an incoming freshman at East High School surrounded by teammates and a coach in June during the first week of cheer camp. The girl screams in pain and repeatedly cries "please stop" as the group tries to force her legs into a split. KUSA received seven similar videos.



The school's principal, cheer coach, assistant cheer coach and an assistant principal, as well as Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel, have been placed on leave during the investigation.

Parents have sent complaints to school administrators and the coach for months, KUSA reported. Denver police launched an investigation on August 23.



Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg called the video "extremely distressing" in a statement.

"We absolutely prohibit any practices that place our students’ physical and mental health in jeopardy," Boasberg said. "We do not and will not allow any situation in which a student is forced to perform an activity or exercise beyond the point at which they express their desire to stop."

The video was recorded by a cheerleader on the team and anonymously sent to KUSA.