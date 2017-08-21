33 Hurt After Train Crash in Pennsylvania

More than 30 people were injured after a train crashed into another train that was parked at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

A spokesperson with SEPTA told NBC10 a Norristown High Speed line train coming into the transportation center located on the 6900 block of Market Street struck an unoccupied train that was sitting in the terminal around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

"I stood up to get off to get ready to get to my bus on time and smack, it hit the other trolley, parked," a passenger, who did not want to reveal his full name, told NBC10.



At least 33 people were injured in the crash and taken to different area hospitals. SEPTA officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening. At least four of the victims are in critical condition however. Three of the critically injured victims were taken to the Lankenau Medical Center while one was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



"My face hit the wall, put a big hole in the wall and I went straight down and I blacked out," the passenger said. "There was blood everywhere. The driver is all banged up and there was this one girl bleeding out of her face pretty bad."

The passenger also claimed the train was experiencing issues prior to the crash though SEPTA officials have not confirmed this.

"I was waiting at Gulph Mills. The train came by, it blew past us about three or four train lengths, stopped, backed up, picked us up," the man said. "The same thing happened at Bryn Mawr."



Officials continue to investigate the accident.



This story is developing. Be sure to watch NBC10 News Live starting at 4 a.m. for updates.

