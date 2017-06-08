UK Election: Polls Open After Campaign Dominated by Brexit ,Terror Attacks | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

UK Election: Polls Open After Campaign Dominated by Brexit ,Terror Attacks

Polling stations close at 5 p.m. ET

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    British Prime Minister Theresa May responds to the terror attacks in London that killed at least seven people.

    (Published Sunday, June 4, 2017)

    The polls opened across Britain early Thursday in the snap election dominated by Brexit negotiations and recent terror attacks, NBC News reported.

    Prime Minister Theresa May called for the election in hopes of increasing her Conservative Party's majority in Parliament, which could help her in the negotiations with the European Union.

    May said she wants to build a "stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain." While Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he wants to govern "for the many, not the few."

    Voters are choosing 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Polling stations close at 5 p.m. ET.

    Top News: Gunmen Storm Iran's Parliament

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices