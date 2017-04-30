US Service Member Killed in Mosul, Iraq: Pentagon

An Army platoon leader was killed Saturday by an improvised explosive device outside Mosul, according to military officials, NBC New reported.

The soldier, 1st Lt. Weston Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Georgia, was on patrol when the device detonated, the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said in a statement.

"Lee was an extraordinary young man and officer," said Col. Pat Work, of the division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team. "He was exactly the type of leader that our Paratroopers deserve."

The Pentagon has acknowledged that more than 100 U.S. Special Operations forces are operating with Iraqi units in and around Mosul, with hundreds more playing support roles in staging bases farther from the front lines.

