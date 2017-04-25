Navy SEAL Extradited to Virginia for Alleged Child Pornography

San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Seerden is in custody, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography. NBC 7’s Dave Summers reports.

The Navy SEAL accused of recording himself molesting a young girl while she slept and possessing dozens of images of child pornography has been extradited to Virginia, the District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia confirmed.

SEAL Team One Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of San Diego, was arrested by federal marshals April 3 in California after a three-month investigation. He is a member of SEAL Team One, based in Coronado, California.

Seerden remained in the custody of U.S. Marshals until he was transferred to Norfolk, Virginia, Monday where federal charges have been filed, according to the district attorney's office. It was not immediately known when Seerden would face a judge in Virginia.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents began investigating Seerden in January after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her at his hotel on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia while she intoxicated.

As part of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, NCIS investigators got permission to seize Seerden’s iPhone 7. Investigators reportedly found 78 images of child pornography, including an image involving a dog, and videos Seerden made of himself a sleeping girl, according to the court documents.