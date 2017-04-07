Twitter Withdraws Lawsuit Filed Over Anti-Trump Account

Twitter on Friday pulled a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government, saying that a summons by the government for user account information had been withdrawn, according to new court papers.
CNBC reported the move came a day after the social media company filed a federal lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government demanding it reveal who is behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies.
Twitter declined to comment.
