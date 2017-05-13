Trump, 'Spicey' Tackle Russia Ties and Comey on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt (Michael Che) for this week's "Saturday Night Live" cold open, mirroring the real interview that took place Thursday.

Baldwin's Trump spoke candidly about the real reason he decided to dismiss former FBI Director James Comey.

"I fired him because of Russia," he said. "I thought, 'He is investigating Russia, I don't like that, I should fire him.'"

The "Nightly News" anchor looked stunned at Trump's blunt confession to obstructing justice.

"Wait, so, did I get him? Is this all over?" Holt asked a staff member on the phone. "Oh, no I didn't? Nothing matters, absolutely nothing matters anymore?"

Holt went on to ask if he taped Comey in secret, because Trump insinuated doing so in a tweet Friday.

"Listen Keenan, I don't know, okay? Probably," Trump said. "I tape a lot of people, I tape whoever I want, whatever I want. Some people have called me a 'serial tapist' and it's true, I am. When you're president, they let you do it."

In explaining how he was not like former President Richard Nixon, Trump repeated Nixon's infamous line: "I am not a crook."

This week, Melissa McCarthy hosted "SNL" and reprised her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer. But Spicer didn't start on the podium —instead, the press secretary was hiding in nearby bushes, mocking the real Spicer's attempt to elude reporters following Comey's dismissal.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) called the hiding a "naval exercise" before Spicer pushed her out of the way to take over the press briefing.

"That's right — Spicey's back, Sarah's out," McCarthy said.

Reporters grilled Spicer on Trump's sudden decision to fire Comey. But "Spicey" stood by the president.

"Alright, let me just put this whole Russia thing to bed, once and for all," the press secretary said. "Trump is innocent. How do we know? Because he told us so, period."

But reporters pushed back against Spicer, asking if Trump had lied to his staff and was purposely making Spicer look like a fool at each briefing.

"But he wouldn't do that," Spicer said, looking unsure. "He's my friend."

Spicer then abruptly ended the press briefing to look for Trump in New York City, rolling through Manhattan on a podium to Trump Tower. After finding Trump at a golf course in New Jersey, he asked if Trump has ever made him lie to the public.

"Only since you started working here," Trump said.

Spicer then asked if the rumors about getting fired are true. The president responded with an attempt to give Spicer the "kiss of death."