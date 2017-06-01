'No Agreements' With Russia to Return Compounds in Maryland, New York: State Dept. | NBC Chicago
'No Agreements' With Russia to Return Compounds in Maryland, New York: State Dept.

Former President Barack Obama in December had closed the compounds in retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election

    President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian-owned compounds Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in response to Russian cyberattacks that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

    There are no deals between the U.S. and Russia, the State Department said Wednesday night in response to reports that President Donald Trump was considering returning two Russian diplomatic facilities in the U.S., NBC News reported.

    Former President Barack Obama in December had closed the compounds — one in Maryland and one in New York — in retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election. 

    The Washington Post had reported Wednesday that the Trump administration was considering handing back the facilities.

    "The U.S. and Russia have reached no agreements," said R.C. Hammond, senior communications adviser for the State Department. "The next meeting will be in June in St. Petersburg."

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
