Trump, O'Reilly 'Need to Go to Jail': Rep. Maxine Waters
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Trump, O'Reilly 'Need to Go to Jail': Rep. Maxine Waters

Waters said that President Trump and O'Reilly are "two of a kind," considering the sexual allegations also brought against Trump during the campaign

    Getty Images/Alex Wong
    In this July 27, 2016, photo,U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) delivers remarks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared on MSNBC Wednesday night and spoke out against President Donald Trump and Fox News host Bill O'Reilly after sexual harrassment allegations against O'Reilly came to light, NBC News reported.

    On "All in With Chris Hayes," Waters claimed that the president, O'Reilly, and others have created a "sexual harrassment enterprise" at Fox News. "They need to go to jail," she said.

    Waters also said that President Trump and O'Reilly are "two of a kind," considering the sexual allegations also brought against Trump during the campaign. Waters believes "the president didn't do himself any good" defending O'Reilly.

    In reference to President Trump's overall role as a leader, Waters said, "I don't really want him speaking for the United States."

    Maxine Waters to Trump: 'You Don't Respect Us'

    [NATL] Maxine Waters to Trump: 'You Don't Respect Us'
    "We are here rallying and protesting against your presidency," said Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district, at the Washington, DC, Women's March. "Your words, your actions have shown us that you don't respect us," she said to President Donald Trump.
    (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago
