Trump Taps Christopher A. Wray as New FBI Director

A reporter on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump what he wished to say to former FBI Director James Comey ahead of Comey's Senate testimony and Trump responded: "I wish him luck."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he's chosen a new nominee for FBI director.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump tweeted.

Wray was an assistant attorney general during President George W. Bush's administration.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said last week that Wray was coming to the White House Tuesday for an interview.

