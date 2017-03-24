2 Trains Sideswipe at NYC Station, No Injuries Reported

An Amtrak train bound for Washington, D.C., bumped an NJ Transit train as it departed New York's Penn Station at the height of Friday's morning rush, shattering windows and causing a minor derailment but no serious injuries, authorities said. (Published 18 minutes ago)

An Amtrak train bound for Washington, D.C., bumped an NJ Transit train as it departed New York's Penn Station at the height of Friday's morning rush, shattering windows and causing a minor derailment but no serious injuries, authorities said.

NJ Transit said one of its trains on the Montclair/Boonton line was coming into the Manhattan transit hub shortly after 9 a.m. when the departing Acela sideswiped it between the north tube and the station. Amtrak did not acknowledge the bump in a later statement, but said its Acela Express Train 2151 from Boston "had a minor derailment while moving at a slow speed."

"The rear of the train was still on the platform, and all 248 passengers have exited the train onto the platform and into the station safely," the statement said. "Service into and out of New York Penn Station will be delayed while we investigate this incident."

Photos posted to social media showed the accordion-like component between the cars of the Amtrak train crunched in one spot. More severe damage was apparent on the NJ Transit train; photos showed twisted pieces of metal in parts, and passengers said some windows of the back cars were knocked out.

The circumstances surrounding the collisoin weren't immediately clear; the Federal Railroad Administration said it sent investigators to the scene.

Jordan Geary was sitting next to his wife on NJ Transit train 6214 when he says he heard a loud "explosion" next to his head. Some of the windows were disconnected and some smashed, Geary said, adding, "Thankfully everyone is okay."

TA transportation source familiar with the investigation said about 300 people were aboard the NJ Transit train at the time. NJ Transit said several minor injuries to customers and crew were reported, but everyone was expected to be OK.

Scott Parsons, a passenger in the last car of the train, described hearing a loud screech. Bright sparks followed, he said, and the lights went out.

It wasn't clear when NJ Transit service was expected to resume. In the meantime, Midtown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken. PATH is cross-honoring tickets for both Amtrak and NJ Transit riders.

The MTA said Long Island Rail Road service was not affected.