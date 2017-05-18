At least one person has died after a car slammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday, injuring more than a dozen people, senior officials familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx with a history of DWI arrests and license suspensions, was taken into custody after barreling into the lunch-hour crowd near 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue shortly before noon, sources said.

Fire officials say a total of 13 people were hurt, but it's not clear if all those victims had been hit by the vehicle.

A cause of the crash is under investigation, and senior law enforcement officials say a preliminary investigation suggests no nexus to terror.

Social media erupted with concern as witnesses described screaming and abject chaos in the Crossroads of the World. Someone tweeted a photo of a maroon-looking sedan halfway on its side after appearing to crash into a traffic pole. Smoke emanated from the hood as pedestrians stood by in horror.



Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding -- one said up to 80 mph -- at the time of the crash. Live traffic cameras showed a gigantic emergency response in the area; at least five fire trucks cordoned off the intersection immediately near the scene and a line of police cruises, alarms and lights blaring, blocked off traffic near the TKTS booth.

Gov. Cuomo tweeted that he was headed to the scene.

