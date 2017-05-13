Fallen Officers To Be Honored During DC's Police Week Vigil

The 29th Annual Candlelight Vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial will honor 394 officers who have died in the line of duty.

The memorial is set for Saturday May 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John Kelly will speak at the event and lead the crowd in the candle lighting.

The names of 394 officers that were killed in the line of duty will then be read out loud, 143 of those officers died last year. The other 251 died before 2016, but their names had never been added to the memorial.

Twenty-four officers from Texas will be added in tonight's memorial, including the five that were killed in the July 2016 ambush in Downtown Dallas.

With this year's additions, there are now 21,183 names engraved on the memorial. The names represent all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies.

The Candlelight Vigil is the signature event of National Police Week.