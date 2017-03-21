US Bars Laptops, iPads in Carry-on Bags on 9 Airlines

The United States is stopping passengers on flights from nine airlines leaving from 10 overseas airports from taking electronic devices larger than smartphones into the cabin starting Saturday morning, NBC News reported.

Officials wouldn't say how long the restrictions will be in place or offer specifics about the intelligence that prompted the move.

A senior Trump administration official said the airlines are being given 96 hours to fully implement the rules, starting 3 a.m. ET Tuesday, because "evaluated intelligence indicates that terror groups continue to target aviation, to include smuggling explosives in electronic devices."

The outlines of the new policy were revealed Monday when Royal Jordanian Airlines "jumped the gun" and sent an advisory to passengers, a U.S. official told NBC News.

Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir and Emirates are among the affected airlines.