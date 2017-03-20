A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer checks a passenger's identification and boarding pass at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015.

On Tuesday the Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security will announce temporary restrictions on the type of electronic devices that can be carried on-board certain flights from some overseas airports to the U.S., NBC News reports.

The restrictions, a federal official said, are an adjustment based on threat intelligence.

Royal Jordanian airlines "jumped the gun," one official said, when it posted on social media Monday an advisory to passengers. Another federal official said the restrictions will not be exactly as that airline laid them out.

The new temporary rules will restrict some devices to checked bags only.