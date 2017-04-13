Syria's Assad: Chemical Weapons Attack Is '100 Percent Fabrication' | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Syria's Assad: Chemical Weapons Attack Is '100 Percent Fabrication'

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Children who survived a deadly suspected gas attack in Syria's northern Idlib province were hooked up to ventilators as they recovered on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. A top Syrian military official denied government responsibility for the attack, which was carried out around the same time as other airstrikes in the area. 

    (Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017)

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says accusations that he ordered a chemical weapons attack are "100 percent fabrication," NBC News reported.

    Assad was speaking in his first interview since the deadly alleged gas poisoning in Idlib that prompted a U.S. missile strike in retaliation. President Donald Trump and other leaders blame Assad for around 100 civilian deaths.

    In the interview with news agency AFP, Assad also said Syria's military had given up all chemical weapons.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices