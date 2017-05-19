In this February 5, 2016, file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Swedish prosecutors on Friday dropped a rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after seven years, NBC News reported.

Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny announced in a statement that she "has decided to discontinue the investigation." That means Assange, who has been seeking refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012, is no longer facing charges in Sweden.

However, British police said he is still a wanted man for failing to surrender in the country in 2012.

Melinda Taylor, a member of Assange's legal team, called attention to the U.S., telling NBC News that "as long as the national security prosecution continues there continues to be a risk to him."