Stockholm Store Apologizes After Promotion Related to Terror Truck Attack

Ahlens, the Swedish department store that was rammed earlier this week by a stolen truck in an attack that left 4 dead and more than a dozen injured, apologized for announcing it would reopen Sunday to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price."
As NBC News reports, the department store called the announcement "a bad decision" in a statement posted to its Facebook page.
Ahlens said the motivation for the idea originally came from not wanting to allow "evil forces [to] take control of our lives."
Police said on Sunday they had brought in seven people over the apparent terrorist attack outside the department store on Friday, according to Reuters.
Published 2 hours ago