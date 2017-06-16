Sources: GOP Shooter Had List of House Republicans' Names

Investigators gather near the scene of a congressional baseball practice where a man, believed to be James T. Hodgkinson (inset), opened fire on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Virginia.

The man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday was carrying a handwritten list of House Republicans' names, NBC News' Pete Williams reports.

According to officials briefed on the FBI investigation, the list included Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona, Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama and others who officials would not reveal.

Adding to uncertainty about the list, Franks was not on the baseball team.

Investigators say they still do not know if Hodgkinson had an attack plan. They checked his laptop, cell phone and a camera and found there that indicated he had been scouting potential targets.

Rep. Steve Scalise is still in critical condition, but his health is improving, the Congressman's surgeon said two days after Scalise was shot at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise, 51, was in dire condition when he was first shot, but internal bleeding is under control and the prognosis is positive.

"I think that an excellent recovery is a good possibility," Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedStar Washington Hospital Center said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The House of Representatives' No. 3 Republican leader was in grave condition when he was first shot.

Lobbyist Matt Mika was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized. Also hurt but released from hospitals were two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and House GOP aide Zack Barth.



President Donald Trump said Friday that Steve Scalise “took a bullet for all of us.”

Video of Shooting During Congressional Baseball Practice

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers. A gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning, injuring four people including House Majority Whip Steven Scalise. Police previously said that five people were shot. A witness recorded cellphone video of the incident. (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

Investigators studying Wednesday's attack at a suburban Virginia park said Thursday that shooter James Hodgkinson had obtained his rifle and handgun from licensed firearms dealers. Capitol Police said they had "no evidence to suggest that the purchases were not lawful."

Hodgkinson, a Belleville, Illinois, home inspector who had been living out of his van near the park, had a social media page filled with criticism of Republicans and the Trump administration. He died after officers in Scalise's security detail and local police fired at him.

Scalise was fielding ground balls at second base Wednesday when he was shot at a practice for the annual Republicans-Democrats baseball game.