'We Shall Over-Comb': The Best Signs of the Women's March
Women's March on Chicago Draws Thousands
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President Donald Trump's transition effort and inauguration

'We Shall Over-Comb': The Best Signs of the Women's March

    Protesters attitudes toward President Trump were on display on handmade signs at women's marches around the globe Saturday. 

    Many of the signs were playful and whimsical, but conveyed a protest message. 

    One of them showed recently-deceased actress Carrie Fisher dressed as her Star Wars character Princess Leia with the title, "RESISTER." 

    Another Instagram photo captioned with #womensmarch showed a sign that poked fun at Trump's speech. "Trump has the best misogyny, it's very big misogyny. Sad!" the sign reads.  

    In Washington, where crowds are expected to reach 500,000 people, one marcher held a sign that read, "we shall over-comb," with a drawing of Trump's notorious hairstyle. 

    A girl at the march held a sign that read, "girl's just want to have fundamental human rights." 

