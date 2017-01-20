8 People Found in Italian Hotel Hit by Avalanche: Officials

Earthquake Triggers Avalanche at Spa in Italian Mountains An avalanche buried a four-star spa hotel in a mountainous earthquake-hit region of central Italy, leaving at least 30 people missing, authorities said on Thursday. Footage from rescuers showed the destruction inside the Hotel Rigopiano. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

Rescuers found eight people alive inside a Italian hotel that was buried under an avalanche, Italy's Civil Protection Agency confirmed to NBC News Friday.

It was wasn't immediately clear whether the survivors had been removed from the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola. They had been trapped for more than 40 hours.

“We always hoped to find someone alive. The fact we found people alive after so many hours give us even more hope," said Titti Postiglione of the Civil Protection Agency.

Up to 30 people, including an unspecified number of children, were reported missing after an avalanche buried the four-star hotel on Wednesday.