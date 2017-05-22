Crooks have figured out a way to manipulate Amazon's Fire Stick, unleashing stolen content that anyone can access.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a popular device designed to make streaming easier than ever before, letting consumers stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon video and premium channels like HBO without a fancy smart TV or connecting their laptops to their televisions.

But the NBC Dallas-Fort Worth Consumer Responds team has learned there's a loophole that's giving people access to much more than that.

"You can view all the new movies and stuff that are out," said Randy Haba, a tech expert at DKB Innovative. "[It] eliminates cable bill. It works wonders. You can pretty much jailbreak it."

Videos posted online show self-proclaimed "jailbreak instructors" teaching users how to get all the movies and shows they've ever wanted for nothing. And while it may be possible to use the Fire Stick this way, it's also illegal.

Amazon declined to comment to NBC DFW on the misuse of its Fire Stick.