Two Policemen Shot in 'Ambush-Style Attack' in Miami

Two police officers were shot in an "ambush-style attack" in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday evening, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near Northwest 62nd Street and 20th Avenue. Miami-Dade police said the two men were conducting an undercover gang investigation at the Andy Coleman Apartments when they were shot.

NBC 6 cameras captured the two police officers being rushed into Jackson Memorial Hospital. The two men, who appeared alert, arrived in a pickup truck and were being aided by Miami-Dade police officers.

The injured officers are in stable condition and in good spirits, police said.

A search was underway for the suspect or suspects at the scene of the shooting. Several police helicopters scoured the area during the manhunt. Officials blocked off the area as they investigated the incident.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez arrived at the hospital where the officers were being treated. They spoke to reporters about the investigation and asked the public's help in finding the shooters.

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates offered support to the injured officers on Twitter. He tweeted, "@MiamiDadePD prayers for our partners and ready to offer any needed support from @MiamiBeachPD."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.