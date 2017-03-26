One person is dead and at least 14 are injured after an early morning shooting Sunday at a Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub, police said.

Sgt. Eric Franz of the Cincinnati Police Department has told NBC News that at least 15 people were shot, at least one fatally, in the shooting at the crowded Cameo nightclub. Franz said the victims, some of whom have life-threatening injuries, were transported or transported themselves to five area hospitals.

The shooting, which occurred inside the nightclub, may be the largest in the city's history, police told NBC News.

Police said they could not comment at this time on a possible motive, though Franz did confirm that there is no indication the shooting was terrorism-related.

A spokesperson with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told NBC News that the hospital had received 8 patients — one in critical condition, three in serious condition and four in stable condition — from an incident at the club.

