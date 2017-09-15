Police Respond 'Terrorist Incident' on London Tube Train

Officials respond to the incident at the Parsons Green station in London, England.

London police and other emergency crews responded early Friday to what they declared a "terrorist incident" in the city's Tube network.

Six fire engines, two fire rescue unit and around 50 firefighters and specialist officers arrived at the scene at the Parsons Green station in Southwest London. The London Fire Brigade confirmed it was called to the scene at 8:21 a.m.

Ambulance officials confirmed commuters had been injured, NBC News reported.



Few other details were released by officials, but the station was closed.

A commuter whose train had just left Parsons Green told the Associated Press there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion. Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews." He said he did not believe anyone was hurt by the actual device.

One photo posted on social media appeared to show a white bucket on fire, what the user believes was the source of the incident. NBC News could not immediately authenticate the image.



London firefighters were seen leading passengers off a train along elevated subway tracks near the incident. Video from the scene showed people picking their way along the tracks.



The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.