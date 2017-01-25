Red Panda Goes Missing From Virginia Zoo

Sunny, a 19-month-old panda, is missing from the Virginia Zoo.

A red panda has gone missing from her enclosure at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, the zoo announced Tuesday.

Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was last seen in her habitat on Monday evening, but she was nowhere to be found when zoo employees checked for her Tuesday morning.

A thorough search of the zoo on Tuesday turned up no results.

Zoo employees are hopeful Sunny is still on the zoo grounds, but urge people in the Norfolk area to call the zoo hotline if she is spotted outside.

They note red pandas are typically not aggressive, but any wild animal's behavior can be erratic.

In 2013, another red panda went missing from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Rusty, the red panda, was missing for about a week before a resident tweeted an image of him scampering up an incline next to a home in Washington.