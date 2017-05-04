Five months ago Donald Trump left New York City as a prominent businessman. He comes home for the first time as president on Thursday. Michael George reports.

Donald Trump is still coming to New York City Thursday for the first time as president, but he won't be going home as initially planned -- or anywhere in midtown, apparently.

The president had been expected to leave for New York early in the afternoon, but his plans changed shortly before the scheduled departure from Joint Base Andrews -- and so did his agenda in the city.

Trump had planned to make at least a pit stop at his longtime home and office at Trump Tower, but the latest schedule has him skipping midtown altogether, much to the chagrin of protesters who had already started camping out in anticipation of his arrival.

He also delayed his arrival in the city by about three hours and plans to head right from JFK Airport to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, where he's set to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, a critical World War II battle. Trump will meet with Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the museum prior to delivering his remarks.

According to the Associated Press, Trump delayed his trip in anticipation of House passage of legislation undoing much of former President Obama's health law, a long-sought GOP goal and top Trump campaign promise.

Security had been upped all over midtown in anticipation of the president's visit, with explosive-sniffing dogs canvassing the area outside Trump Tower, barricades erected and other safety and surveillance measures implemented.

It’s a $300,000 price tag for a day of security — though Congress has approved $61 million to reimburse New York’s security costs.

Trump's homecoming is expected to be less than welcoming. He received 18 percent of the vote in the city, and at least three protests have already been planned near the Intrepid and Trump Tower.

In Brooklyn on Wednesday, residents opposed to the president were making signs.

“I think it’s important that he hears all of our voices and we all stand united to fight him,” Will Sturdivant said.

During the campaign, Trump would fly thousands of miles back to New York City to sleep in his own bed, leaving the impression that he would make frequent trips home after he became president. But Trump said in an interview last week that he has avoided returning to the city of his birth because the trips are expensive and would inconvenience New Yorkers.

"I hate to see the New Yorkers with streets closed," Trump told Fox News. He has received some criticism for spending about half of his weekends as president at his waterfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida.