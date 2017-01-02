Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight.

Possible debris from a small plane that vanished last week after taking off for Ohio State University has been found washing ashore on Lake Erie near the airport where it took off, authorities said Sunday night.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna Citation 525 shortly after it took off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland on Thursday night, NBC News reported. Six people, three of them children, were aboard, returning to Columbus after having attended a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

The unified command coordinating search operations by the Coast Guard and local fire and police crews said Sunday night that it had received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of the airport. None of the reported has been verified as having come from the Cessna, it said.

Cleveland police, who are leading the investigation, said they're investigating the contents of a bag that was recovered separately Sunday near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl.

