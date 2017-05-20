Passengers on Texas 'Joker' Coaster Freed After 3.5-Hour Rescue

A rescue is underway early Saturday morning after a cart on the new Six Flags Over Texas roller coaster "The Joker" became stuck.

After a three-and-a-half-hour rescue mission, the passengers on a halted roller coaster in Arlington, Texas, have all been freed, according to a Six Flags spokeswoman.

A portion of the new Six Flags Over Texas roller coaster "The Joker" was stuck with eight passengers aboard early Saturday morning. Crews from the Arlington Fire Department were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they called for backup from the technical rescue team.

Several people were stuck on "The Joker" roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas early Saturday morning, Saturday May 20, 2017.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Early Saturday morning was high school senior night, where high school seniors could play all night long from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., according the Six Flags Over Texas website.

Park spokeswoman Sharon Parker said the passengers were given water and items to keep themselves warm through the rescue process.

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority," she said in a statement. "Our team will determine what triggered one of the safety features of the ride to stop the car during the cycle as soon as the guests have safely been removed from the ride."

"The Joker" is scheduled to open for the first time to the public later today. It is still unclear if the incident will delay the unveiling of the ride.