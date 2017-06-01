An armed tactical officer sweeps a Malaysia Airlines flight at Melbourne Airport in Australia on May 31, 2017.

Passengers had to tackle a man who tried to storm the cockpit of a Malaysia Airlines jet shortly after takeoff Wednesday night in Australia, authorities and witnesses told NBC News.

Witnesses said the man was screaming running up and down the aisle with what appeared to be an electronic device. Passengers stopped him and restrained him with seatbelts.



An official for the Victoria state police said the man never entered the cockpit of Flight MH128, which landed safely back at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport, Australia's second-busiest airport.

The airport was closed for hours so tactical officers could sweep the plane and the airport, and the police official added there "appears to be no imminent threat to passengers, staff or public."

