The parents of a New Jersey man who died after a fatal fall during an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual at a Penn State fraternity house are urging the university’s board of trustees “to admit responsibility so that the University can move forward.”

James and Evelyn Piazza, whose son Tim died two days after being found unconscious in the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Feb. 2, penned a scathing letter to the trustees ahead of a Friday board meeting.

Penn State trustees are meeting with attorneys from the school behind closed to discuss student safety measures and “changes in the University’s relationships with Greek life organizations.” The governing body is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 1 p.m.

In their letter dated May 31, Piazza's parents slammed Penn State for what they said was the university’s enabling of "a long history of harsh hazing, excessive drinking and sexual assaults in its Greek Life.”

"Our son died on your watch because of ignorance and denial by Penn State. Yes, he died at the hands of Men who had no regard for human life, but that behavior was fostered and accepted at Penn State for a long time."

The Piazzas vowed in their four-page letter to fight for changes in laws against hazing in Pennsylvania and nationally. But in the meantime, they wrote, Penn State should act.

“The University must introduce strict policies and procedures for existence and interaction of Greek Life and must put into place means in which to monitor and strictly enforce such policies and procedures,” they wrote, urging the board to "do the right things, not the popular things to appease a small group of alumni."

Eighteen members of the fraternity have been charged with Tim Piazza’s death, including some who face involuntary manslaughter convictions.

The scene depicted in the criminal complaint of the night and early morning hours that led to the 19-year-old's death are chilling. It tells of an alcohol-fueled evening in which young men allegedly stood around and watched a former standout athlete from Lebanon, New Jersey, fall several times and eventually pass out on the floor.

Some frat members even allegedly prevented others from calling 911.

“Our son died on your watch. We will never see him again because of the Administrations failures to protect him and turning a blind eye to known problems,” the Piazzas wrote. “You now have an obligation to make the appropriate statements and changes to make sure this never happens again. The world is watching.”

In a statement early Friday, Penn State called Tim's death a "horriffic tragedy" and said the university has already begun to take "aggressive" action to address student safety.

"Our deepest sympathies continue to go out to the Piazza family. This was a horrific tragedy and our focus is on reaching solutions to the complex issues of hazing, dangerous drinking and other misconduct that plague fraternities here and around the country," the statement read. "University leaders have taken aggressive actions to date and they will meet tomorrow to discuss additional measures to advance student safety."