Osprey Recalls Child Backpack Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 82,000 Osprey backpacks are a part of the recall.

The recall involves all models of Osprey’s Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014.

Osprey says it has received four reports of children falling through the carrier, including one report of scratches to the head and another sustained a skull fracture.



The nylon child carriers were sold in three colors, “Romper Red,” “Koala Grey” and “Bouncing Blue.” They have a metal frame and a gray padded child’s seat inside.

The production date is stamped on a black label sewn into the interior of the large lower zippered compartment on the back of the carrier. “Osprey” is printed on the fabric above the kick stand. The model name is printed on the back at the bottom.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Osprey for a free Seat Pad Insert for use along with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier.

Consumers who previously received and installed the free Seat Pad Insert in their carriers are not required to take further action.

The products were sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2012 to December 2015 for between $200 and $300.