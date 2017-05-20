Student Killed on Md. Campus in 'Unprovoked' Attack: Police

A student who attended Bowie State University was killed after he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on the University of Maryland College Park campus early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was with two friends near Montgomery Hall on Regents Drive at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning when he was attacked by a University of Maryland student, police said. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the assault involved a knife, but it was not immediately clear if the victim was stabbed.

The altercation appeared to be random and unprovoked.



University police responded and took the male suspect into custody, authorities said. Charges of first-degree and second-degree murder against him are pending.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

University of Maryland police Chief David Mitchell said the suspect had been drinking but would not comment on what effect, if any, that had on the incident.

He said there was no indication that race played a part in the attack. Mitchell said the victim was African-American and the suspect was Caucasian.

The president of Bowie State University, Mickey Burnim, said counseling services will be available to students and a moment of silence will be observed during the school's commencement on Tuesday.