Ohio County Tops US in Overdose Deaths With 365 Deaths This Year

Overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans under 50

    New research shows some people can become addicted to prescription painkillers in as little as three days. The study says doctors can limit the supply of opioids they prescribe to three days or less.

    (Published Thursday, June 1, 2017)

    Montgomery County, Ohio, has become America's overdose capital, NBC News reported.

    "We're on a pace to have 800 people died this year due to overdose in our county, Sheriff Phil Plummer said. "Per capita, we're no. 1 in the nation in overdose deaths."

    According to data from the Mongomery County coroner, 365 people have died of drug overdoses from January through May of this year. In all of the last year, 371 people died of such cases in the county.

    Overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans under 50. They now claim more lives that car crashes, gun deaths and AIDS did at their peaks.

