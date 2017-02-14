North Korea Leader's Half-Brother Dies in Malaysia: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother Kim Jong Nam died suddenly at an airport in Malaysia's capital on Tuesday and police were investigating the death, local officials told Reuters. NBC News was not immediately able to verify that the man was the brother of North Korea's dictator. Kim Jong Nam and Kim Jong Un share a father but have different mothers, according to Reuters. Believed to be in his 40s, Kim Jong Nam is believed to have fallen out of favor with the regime in 2001 after he was caught trying to enter Japan under a fake passport, saying he wanted to enter Tokyo Disneyland.