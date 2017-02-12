In this May 10, 2016, photo, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a parade from a balcony at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. The U.S. imposed sanctions on July 6, 2016, on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and 10 other top officials for human rights abuses in an escalation of Washington's effort to isolate the authoritarian government.

North Korea on Monday declared its ballistic missile launch over the weekend — its first since Donald Trump became president of the United States — a resounding success that will advance its U.N.-banned weapons program, NBC News reported.

North Korea fired the medium- to long-range ballistic missile into the sea early Sunday, saying it was launched at a high angle to keep it away from neighboring countries. The South Korean military said the missile reached 340 miles.The state-run KCNA news agency added that leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test.

U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, confirmed that it detected the launch at 5:55 p.m. ET Saturday (7:55 a.m. Sunday in Seoul). The missile was launched near the northwestern city of Kusong and splashed into the Sea of Japan.

The United States, Japan and South Korea called for U.N. Security Council consultations, a U.S. official told NBC News on Sunday. A meeting was expected Monday afternoon.

