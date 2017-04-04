FILE - A visitor walks by the TV screen showing a news program reporting about a missile fired by North Korea, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2017.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a missile into the waters off its east coast.

"We confirm that North Korea launched one ballistic missile off its eastern coast and fell into the East Sea (Sea of Japan) at around 06:42 [local time] from Shinpo area in Southern Hamkyung Province," a South Korea military official told NBC News. "The ballistic missile travelled about 60 kilometers, and South Korea and U.S. forces are undergoing further analysis about the launch. We are carefully monitoring any North Korean military provocation and fully prepared for any and all situation."

