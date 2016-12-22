'Normal Guy': Truck Suspect Trod Familiar Path to Terror | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'Normal Guy': Truck Suspect Trod Familiar Path to Terror

Anis Amri, 24, was at the center of an international manhunt Thursday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    The photo which was sent to European police authorities and obtained by AP on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 shows Tunisian national Anis Amri who is wanted by German police for an alleged involvement in the Berlin Christmas market attack. Several people died when a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market on Dec. 19.

    The suspect in the Berlin truck rampage turned from a troubled youngster to alleged terrorist in a matter of years, according to officials and media reports, NBC Reported.

    Anis Amri, 24, was at the center of an international manhunt Thursday after authorities found his personal documents inside the vehicle that plowed through the Christmas market on Monday. Twelve people were killed and almost 50 others injured in the attack that has since been claimed by ISIS.

    Amri's apparent journey is a well-trodden path familiar to experts: a youngster gets in trouble with the law, goes to jail and finally winds up on the path of extremism.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 5 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices