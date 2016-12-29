Nation's First Known Intersex Birth Certificate Issued in NYC | NBC Chicago
Nation's First Known Intersex Birth Certificate Issued in NYC

She was born intersex, with male genes, female genitalia and mixed internal reproductive organs

    On Tuesday, 55-year-old Sara Kelly Keenan received something in the mail she's been waiting for her entire life: an accurate birth certificate, NBC News reported. 

    Keenan was born intersex, with male genes, female genitalia and mixed internal reproductive organs. In September, she made headlines when a judge allowed her to become the first California resident—and second U.S. citizen—to change her gender to "non-binary."

    Now, Keenan, who uses female pronouns, is making history again. Hers is believed to be the first birth certificate ever issued in the United States that reads "intersex" in the gender field, instead of "male" or "female."

