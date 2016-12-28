WATCH: NYC Uber Driver Catches 240 Consecutive Green Lights

Uber driver Noah Forman shot dash cam video showing him cruising through about 240 green lights in Manhattan. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016)

A New York City Uber driver has been given a green light, and then some.

Noah Forman says he managed to hit about 240 green lights in a row earlier this month in Manhattan — and he’s captured video to prove it.

It's not the first time he's attempted the feat: he hit 186 greens back in 2015 when he was driving a yellow cab. Video of that journey shows him driving from Battery Park to Central Park and back down to the World Trade Center.

But in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, Forman hit the streets with the aim of shattering his previous record.

During the nearly 30-minute trip, he zigzagged from Harlem down to Washington Square Park, then back up to 59th Street and down again to the Lower East Side, where he finally hit his first red light.

A friend edited Forman's uncut video down to four minutes and said the feat might just be a world record.

Forman confirmed reports that he'd like to eventually double his number to around 500 green lights — and bring new meaning to "going green."