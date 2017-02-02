NYC Bodega Owners Plan Mass Shutdown in Protest of Trump

A group of Yemeni business owners shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York City Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, including the place many of the shopkeepers call home.

The mass closing started at noon and was expected to last until 8 p.m.

Organizers say hundreds of the stores around the city are expected to take part to show how much they're a part of the fabric of New York City. They say several thousand of the neighborhood stores are owned by Yemenis.

After the bodega shutdown, organizers plan to hold a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening.

Trump's executive order barring people hailing from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria for 90 days has resulted in travelers being detained or deported from the United States. Many have been stranded in other countries.

Business owner Adnan Alshabbi said he would shut down his bodega in the Morrisania section of the Bronx Thursday.

“We have to fight, we have to stand up,” Alshabbi said.

Meanwhile, ongoing protests over Trump's policies continued in lower Manhattan Wednesday night. On Tuesday, thousands of people protested outside of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's apartment in Brooklyn, demanding he do more to oppose the president's actions.