What to Know Tens of millions of people worldwide have been watching the stream in anticipation of the birth of "April" the giraffe's fourth calf

Her story was vaulted into global headlines after activists complaining of "nudity" got the live stream yanked from YouTube last week

The live stream was back online about an hour and a half after the brouhaha started

Everyone's favorite giraffe is doing just fine as she awaits the birth of her fourth calf at an upstate New York zoo, though the zoo teased the millions who have been watching April's live stream in its latest Facebook update.

"Babies babies everywhere!" the Animal Adventure Park posted Wednesday morning. "Just not yet in the giraffe barn."

The Harpursville zoo, which unveiled April-inspired emojis and t-shirts as the fan base for the 15-year-old long-necked beauty continues to swell, said twin Barbados lambs and a Patagonian Cavy were born early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, veterinarians recorded no significant changes to April's condition overnight, and she spent some time outdoors early Wednesday ahead of anticipated storms.

The Animal Adventure Park unveiled April-themed shirts and emojis, showing how popular the pregnant giraffe has become.

Photo credit: The Animal Adventure Park

Over the last week, April has captivated tens of millions of people across the world who have been checking in on her via the live stream. Some 78,000 people were tuned in to the stream by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it above.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines last week after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Adorable Zoo Babies: Baby Jaguar

The spotted beauty was up early Wednesday, slinking about her hay-laden home and nuzzling her next-door companion. Over the weekend, she treated viewers with a direct gaze into the camera, wiggling her ears as she chewed her breakfast. Once she goes into active labor, zoo officials say the keepers will go in to help her.

Unbelievable Animals: Frozen Fox Stuck in Lake

Giraffe pregnancies last for 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The calf will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.